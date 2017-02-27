Mandy Moore says 'This Is Us' will ha...

Mandy Moore says 'This Is Us' will have a 'bit of a cliffhanger finale'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Mandy Moore says she knows the fate of Jack on "This Is Us," but fans will have to wait much longer to find out. Moore arrives at the 19th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif., in a February 21, 2017, file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 1 hr Well Well 21
There's a lot of Jim Crows in LA 4 hr Hollywood 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Jessica 20,858
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 11 hr Whoop there it is 57
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 14 hr Theo 3
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 15 hr 25or6to4 3
TRUST YOUR FINANCES to PRICE-WATERSHED ! 16 hr Price Watershed 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC