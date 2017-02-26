Mahershala Ali on faith, Moonlight and the impact of his absent father
Mahershala Ali has waited so long to realise his potential, he'd pretty much ruled out the idea he ever would. When I meet the frontrunner for best supporting actor at this week's Oscars, he has an air of being caught off guard, humbled beyond the usual platitudes by the acclaim he has won for his role as the conflicted mentor figure in coming-of-age drama Moonlight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|1 hr
|dGo mnaDde lyHo S...
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|3 hr
|Boycott Oscar
|18
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|Poncho2550
|96
|Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we...
|13 hr
|Learnings
|18
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|18 hr
|Rise above it
|8
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|Sat
|actorvet
|29
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|Fri
|Eduardo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC