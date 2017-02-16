Luxury Connect returns to Beverly Hil...

Luxury Connect returns to Beverly Hills in October

14 hrs ago Read more: Inman News

Luxury Connect is an exclusive event for industry leaders to be held in Beverly Hills, California, Oct. 18-19, 2017 Luxury Connect, Inman's exclusive event attended by nearly 600 of the top-producing luxury brokers and agents from around the world, has announced its latest conference date and theme. Those in attendance will get a rare look at: "The New Luxury Playbook: How top agents and brokers are redefining luxury real estate."

