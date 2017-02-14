Lin-Manuel Miranda Has the Perfect Playlist for Your Galentine's Day Party
Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. As made famous by Parks and Recreation 's leading lady Leslie Knope, Feb. 13 -- or Galentine's Day -- is a day to forget about boyfriends, husbands and lovers and honor the people who truly matter: your girlfriends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in ...
|5 min
|Lee
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|37 min
|Hillary Vomit
|20,827
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|3 hr
|kyman
|3
|women's March
|3 hr
|kyman
|3
|ice raids are back
|3 hr
|kyman
|7
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|15 hr
|get out of here
|9
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Mon
|Well Well
|45
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC