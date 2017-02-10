Leslie Mann and John Cho Host The Academy's Sci-Tech Awards
The actors brought their A-game as they prepared to host the Academy's Sci-Tech Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday. The Academy announced last month that 18 scientific and technical achievements would be honored at the annual Scientific and Technical Awards presentation.
