La La Land,' - Hidden Figures,' - Doctor Strange'...

"La La Land," "Hidden Figures" and "Doctor Strange" have won the feature-film awards from the Costume Designers Guild, which were handed out on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills. "La La Land" won in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category, while "Hidden Figures" won in Excellence in Period Film and "Doctor Strange" won in Excellence in Fantasy Film.

