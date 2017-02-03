L.A.'s Jewish and Muslim Iranians Have Common Ground in the Age of Trump
Greater Los Angeles has more residents who hail from countries covered by President Trump's so-called Muslim ban than any other metropolitan area. The region is home to 160,800 immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by the Brookings Institution .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|1 hr
|NASTY MAN
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|39
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|2 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|29
|Drain Hollywood
|Fri
|Hula Sanchez
|4
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|Fri
|Blue Light
|22
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|Fri
|Chilli
|2
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|Fri
|Tom Smith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC