L.A. city attorney charges operators of five casting workshops with violating scam law
The Los Angeles city attorney's office has filed criminal complaints against 25 people who own, operate or work with five casting workshop companies, alleging that they have violated the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act by charging actors illegal fees in exchange for auditions. The companies allegedly charged actors to perform in front of a casting director or their staff members under the guise of an educational experience.
