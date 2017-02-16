Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' Among Top 20 Longest-Leading AC Hits

Justin Timberlake attends the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Justin Timberlake 's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" tops Billboard 's Adult Contemporary chart for a 16th week, becoming one of only 20 titles to have led for at least that long since the chart premiered in 1961.

