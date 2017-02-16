Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the F...

Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' Among Top 20 Longest-Leading AC Hits

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Billboard

Justin Timberlake attends the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Justin Timberlake 's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" tops Billboard 's Adult Contemporary chart for a 16th week, becoming one of only 20 titles to have led for at least that long since the chart premiered in 1961.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 1 hr visitor 11
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 7 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 11 hr CodeTaIker 4
ice raids are back 20 hr boy wonder 11
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 22 hr Eddie 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr mexico 20,829
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... Wed actorvet 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 16 at 6:26AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC