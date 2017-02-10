Justin Timberlake, Sting, John Legend...

Justin Timberlake, Sting, John Legend & Lin-Manuel Miranda to Perform Nominated Songs at Oscars

Justin Timberlake attends the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting , Justin Timberlake and John Legend will perform at this year's Oscars, it was announced Friday .

