Jordana Brewster looks stylish shopping in Beverly Hills

The Fast and Fabulous! Jordana Brewster cuts a casual yet chic figure in baggy jeans and cropped jacket while shopping in Beverly Hills And Jordana Brewster displayed her casual yet chic style once again as she enjoyed a quick shopping spree in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. The Fast and the Furious actress, 36, looked in high spirits while making the most of her day off in the beaming LA sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.