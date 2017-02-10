Joni Mitchell, Escorted by Cameron Crowe, Attends Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Joni Mitchell attends the 2015 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 7, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance on Saturday night , attending Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, where she was escorted by writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,823
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|26 min
|Rose of Tralee
|41
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|1 hr
|get out of here
|7
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|2 hr
|Jim bobcock
|3
|ice raids are back
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|Impeach Maxine waters for lying
|5 hr
|Hitllary
|3
|need help
|10 hr
|CLAUDIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC