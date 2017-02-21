Jodie Foster, Gavin Newsom, James Franco to appear at UTA rally for immigrant rights
Actress Jodie Foster and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom are slated to speak, and actor James Franco is among those attending a protest calling attention to immigrants' rights and against President Trump's travel ban on Friday, Feb, 24, 2017, in Beverly Hills, organized by the United Talent Agency in lieu of its annual Oscar gala.
