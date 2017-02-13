Joanna Krupa wears low-cut jumpsuit in Beverly Hills

Blonde bombshell in Beverly Hills! Polish wonder Joanna Krupa wears low-cut jumpsuit as she dines at Kendall Jenner's top restaurant The leggy blonde wonder looked snazzy in a low-cut black jumpsuit as she stopped by Il Pastaio which is one of Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner's favorite hangouts. So E! of her: The leggy blonde wonder looked snazzy in a low-cut black jumpsuit as she stopped by Il Pastaio which is one of Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner's favorite hangouts The star looked to be in the best shape of her life in the figure-hugging outfit that was cinched with a black belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.