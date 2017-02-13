Joanna Krupa wears low-cut jumpsuit i...

Joanna Krupa wears low-cut jumpsuit in Beverly Hills

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Blonde bombshell in Beverly Hills! Polish wonder Joanna Krupa wears low-cut jumpsuit as she dines at Kendall Jenner's top restaurant The leggy blonde wonder looked snazzy in a low-cut black jumpsuit as she stopped by Il Pastaio which is one of Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner's favorite hangouts. So E! of her: The leggy blonde wonder looked snazzy in a low-cut black jumpsuit as she stopped by Il Pastaio which is one of Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner's favorite hangouts The star looked to be in the best shape of her life in the figure-hugging outfit that was cinched with a black belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 42 min guess what 20,826
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 11 hr get out of here 9
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 22 hr Well Well 45
Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S... Mon Hollywood 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) Mon Non-Armenian Girl 265
News L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09) Sun poop deck pappy 71
Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07) Sun Laci Ann 7 5
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC