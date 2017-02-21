Jay Z and Beyonce teased for tardines...

Jay Z and Beyonce teased for tardiness at pre-Oscars party

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein teased rapper Jay Z after he and his pregnant wife Beyonce arrived fashionably late to his pre-Oscars party on Saturday night . The Hollywood producer's event to celebrate Oscar-nominated biopic Lion was in full swing at the Montage in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday when the hip-hop supercouple entered the room and made their way to their seats at Weinstein's table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Grade IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogai... 8 hr shil 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... 11 hr ThomasA 2
Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza 12 hr Wall specialist 1
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 18 hr dGo mnaDde lyHo S... 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 20 hr Boycott Oscar 18
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! Feb 24 Well Well 3
News Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a... Feb 22 guest 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC