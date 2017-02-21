Jay Z and Beyonce teased for tardiness at pre-Oscars party
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein teased rapper Jay Z after he and his pregnant wife Beyonce arrived fashionably late to his pre-Oscars party on Saturday night . The Hollywood producer's event to celebrate Oscar-nominated biopic Lion was in full swing at the Montage in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday when the hip-hop supercouple entered the room and made their way to their seats at Weinstein's table.
