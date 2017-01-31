Jaime King wears eye-catching polka dot fur jacket
In a spot of bother! Jaime King wears eye-catching polka dot fur jacket as she goes wild in the aisles in LA But Jaime King stood out even more than usual after wearing a spotted fur coat as she indulged in a spending spree in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. And it seemed she was determined to avoid getting into a spot of bother with the parking wardens, as she was spotted gazing intently at a meter as she got ready to go wild in the aisles in the well-heeled area of Los Angeles County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Turk
|816
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|7 hr
|PresDJTrump
|1
|SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
|9 hr
|G Gordan liddy
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|12 hr
|American
|15
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|Tue
|solvebe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC