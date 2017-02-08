Ita s not dry yet, Southern California, and more raina s on the way
Over a three-day period ending at 6 this morning, the storm now poised to clear out dropped as much as 1.97 inch of rain in Avalon and as little as trace amounts in Palmdale, according to a National Weather Service precipitation summary. Other significant L.A. County rainfall figures included 1.92 inch at Getty Center, 1.86 inch at Camp 9 in the San Gabriel Mountains, and 1.54 inch in Northridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|Sancho
|20,815
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|8 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|15 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|Feb 2
|Dave
|29
|Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star'
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC