Issa Rae feels 'validated' by Black Women in Hollywood honor
In this July 30, 2016 file photo, Issa Rae, star of the HBO series "Insecure," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rae, along with Janelle Monae, Aja Naomi King and Yara Shahidi will be honored at the magazine's 10th annual awards during a gala dinner hosted by Gabrielle Union on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
