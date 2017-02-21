How stars spend a month getting ready...

How stars spend a month getting ready for Oscars' red carpet

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Like prom for movie stars, the Academy Awards is Hollywood's most glamorous night. It's also the most photographed celebrity event of the year, its starry images beamed instantly around the world and endlessly reproduced in fashion magazines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 30 min itchie nads 3
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 5 hr Eduardo 7
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 5 hr Eduardo 11
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 5 hr Rex23 118
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 5 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
News Cudahy Case Recalls Bell Corruption Scandal (Jun '12) 11 hr tellinitlikeitis 5
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 11 hr Whitey 14
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC