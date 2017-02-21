How George Saunders used ghosts like MacGyver for a Lincoln in the Bardoa
The author of celebrated short-story collections “CivilWarLand in Bad Decline,” “Pastoralia” and “Tenth of December,” Saunders has written stories, novellas, essays, journalism, a children's book and a commencement speech before getting around to publishing his first novel, “Lincoln in the Bardo.” “For me, it was a bit of a pushback against midlife to say, I don't want to be done yet,” said Saunders about trying a novel decades into a successful career writing short stories.
