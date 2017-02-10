House hunting? Inside the $250 million mansion that's up for sale
Traveling toward the sea, along the hipster cafes of Silverlake, the gritty sidewalks of Hollywood and perfectly clipped lawns of Beverly Hills -- it's arguably the Southland's very own "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." But turning north into the hills, and through the stately Bel Air East Gate, is a street that leads to the hilltop where one man's dream is realized -- to the tune of $250 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain Hollywood
|1 hr
|guest
|10
|ice raids are back
|5 hr
|american
|2
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|5 hr
|american
|8
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|elsobriviviente
|93
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|8 hr
|Horacio
|52
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|Thu
|Linda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC