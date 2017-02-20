Hollywood veteran James Woods steals ...

Hollywood veteran James Woods steals comedian's shoe after Trump jokes

What do you do when a fellow performer insults your political hero? Jump on stage and steal their shoe, of course. Veteran actor James Woods has raised eyebrows - and earned himself a few chuckles - after climbing onto the stage at the 2017 Writers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, and taking off the host's shoe because he poked fun at President Donald Trump.

