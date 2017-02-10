Franklin plans album before her retir...

Franklin plans album before her retirement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

Aretha Franklin is planning to retire this year, she told Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, the city's NBC affiliate. The singer says she will make one more album, with several tracks produced by Stevie Wonder, and will otherwise limit herself to "some select things, many one a month, for six months out of the year" as she devotes more time to her grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Well Well 45
Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S... 6 hr Hollywood 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 9 hr Non-Armenian Girl 265
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 15 hr Oscar 8
News L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09) 16 hr poop deck pappy 71
Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07) 16 hr Laci Ann 7 5
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC