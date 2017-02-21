Foster, Fox call for unity at rally for immigration rights

Jodie Foster speaks at the UTA "United Voices" Rally at United Talent Agency headquarters on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. As most of Hollywood gears up for the Oscars on Sunday and the whirlwind of events and parties this weekend, celebrities and top talent agents gathered in Beverly Hills Friday to do something to do something a little different: rally for immigration rights.

