Family representative: 'Titanic' acto...

Family representative: 'Titanic' actor Bill Paxton has died

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

In this May 31, 2015, file photo, Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A family representative said prolific and charismatic actor Paxton, who played an astronaut in "Apollo 13" and a treasure hunter in "Titanic," died from complications due to surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Grade IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogai... 3 hr shil 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... 6 hr ThomasA 2
Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza 8 hr Wall specialist 1
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 13 hr dGo mnaDde lyHo S... 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 15 hr Boycott Oscar 18
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! Feb 24 Well Well 3
News Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a... Feb 22 guest 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC