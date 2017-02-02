Emma Stone tells 'Vanity Fair' about Phoenix acting coach, Bobb Cooper
Emma Stone tells 'Vanity Fair' about Phoenix acting coach, Bobb Cooper Vanity Fair asked Hollywood stars, "Who do you respect the most in your life?" Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k0z4iq Emma Stone shows her trophy at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. In a video released for its annual Hollywood issue , Vanity Fair asked female movie stars, including Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o and Amy Adams, about their role models: "Who do you respect the most in your life?" Stone - an Oscar nominee for "La La Land" - responded, "This guy Bobb Cooper, who runs Valley Youth Theatre in Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
