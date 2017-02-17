Donald Glover Cast as Simba in Disney...

Donald Glover Cast as Simba in Disney's 'Lion King' Remake

Donald Glover poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The star has been cast in Disney's remake of The Lion King as Simba, with director Jon Favreau announcing the news on Twitter.

