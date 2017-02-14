Do Home Warranties Save You Money?

Do Home Warranties Save You Money?

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Credit.com

But, as this is an optional expense, you have to decide if it will really be worth it to you. "Home warranties [typically] cost between $300 and $700 a year and have a service call fee that ranges from $60 to $100, depending on the company," Whitney Bennet of Landmark Home Warranty in Salt Lake City said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Credit.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 34 min actorvet 1
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 1 hr Nude Students Amok 1
women's March 2 hr ThomasA 4
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 4 hr Political Atheist 5
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 20 hr Kassi joe flint 6
Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07) 21 hr Kassi joe flint 6
ice raids are back 21 hr Kassi joe flint 9
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 15 at 5:40AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,893,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC