DJ Khaled is sued for allegedly taking beat for 2016 song

1 hr ago

DJ Khaled faces lawsuit for allegedly stealing beats for 2016 hit single I Got The Keys featuring Jay Z and Future DJ Khaled has been sued for allegedly stealing beats for his hit single I Got The Keys featuring Jay Z and Future. The 41-year-old rapper was sued by producer Chris Hill who claimed he met Khaled in October 2008 at an Atlanta nightclub, according to an article on Thursday by TMZ .

