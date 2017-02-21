Disney's 'Zootopia' wins Oscar for best animated film
Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny who becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film. Directors Rich Moore , Byron Howard and producer Clark Spencer of "Zootopia," Oscar nominee for Animated Feature Film, pose at a reception at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California U.S., February 23, 2017.
