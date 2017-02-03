Denzel Washington, Issa Rae, F. Gary Gray to Be Honored by ABFF and BET
BET Networks and The American Black Film Festival recently announced the honorees for the annual BET Presents: American Black Film Festival Honors . This year, BET and ABFF will present actor and director Denzel Washington with the Hollywood Legacy Award; writer, producer and actress Issa Rae with the Rising Star Award; and film director and producer F. Gary Gray with the Excellence in the Arts Award.
