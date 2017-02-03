Denzel Washington, Issa Rae, F. Gary ...

Denzel Washington, Issa Rae, F. Gary Gray to Be Honored by ABFF and BET

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Black Enterprise

BET Networks and The American Black Film Festival recently announced the honorees for the annual BET Presents: American Black Film Festival Honors . This year, BET and ABFF will present actor and director Denzel Washington with the Hollywood Legacy Award; writer, producer and actress Issa Rae with the Rising Star Award; and film director and producer F. Gary Gray with the Excellence in the Arts Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 4 hr Turk 818
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 4 hr Angel Gabriel 30
Trump is the best ever!!! 4 hr Angel Gabriel 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Angel Gabriel 20,808
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 5 hr afriend 92
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 9 hr NASTY MAN 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 9 hr Rose of Tralee 39
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC