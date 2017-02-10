December
Continue planting low- water, Mediterranean-climate plants, including coast rosemary , grevillea, Jerusalem sage , lavender, lion's tail , rockrose , and rosemary . Add natives such as California currant , California wild lilac , live oak , and manzanita to your garden.
