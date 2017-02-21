Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.Costume...

The 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards kicked off Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design. Hosted by This Is Us star Mandy Moore, the night was a star-studded fAate, with Meryl Steep, who was honored with the prestigious Distinguished Collaborator Award, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Pierce Brosnan and James Corden all in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click2Houston.