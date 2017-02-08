Charlie Rose says he will undergo heart surgery
Journalist Charlie Rose speaks onstage during the 'Charlie Rose: The Week' panel discussion at the PBS portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Rose announced in a post on the CBS News website Wednesday that he will have an aorta valve replaced and step away from "CBS This Morning" until March as he recovers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|3 hr
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|18 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|Wed
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|Feb 2
|Dave
|29
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC