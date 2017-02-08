Charlie Rose says he will undergo heart surgery

Journalist Charlie Rose speaks onstage during the 'Charlie Rose: The Week' panel discussion at the PBS portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Rose announced in a post on the CBS News website Wednesday that he will have an aorta valve replaced and step away from "CBS This Morning" until March as he recovers.

