Canadian 'Arrival' team headed to Oscars with 'positive' vibes
Denis Villeneuve, director of "Arrival," poses backstage with his nominee's medallion at the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2017. It's an Oscars love-in as the Canadian team behind the alien-invasion drama "Arrival" descends on Hollywood for the big day on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|30 min
|USA-1
|3
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|2 hr
|Joey
|3
|dj
|3 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|4 hr
|Poster
|50
|Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a...
|6 hr
|guest
|1
|Review: Burbank Transitway Metro Brown Line Rai...
|6 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Lash Larue
|7 hr
|Shopping Around
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC