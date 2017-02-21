Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of wo...

Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the rise

There are 1 comment on the Christian Science Monitor story from 7 hrs ago, titled Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the rise.

The Oscars are embracing diversity this year. The gains for women in cinema and TV are hard fought - and just gaining momentum.

Ram

Annandale, VA

#1 6 min ago
We need to see more Asian women, especially East Asian women, in movies and TV.
