Best actress nominee Natalie Portman ...

Best actress nominee Natalie Portman will miss Oscars

12 hrs ago

Best actress nominee Natalie Portman will miss Oscars The 'Jackie' actress is in the final stretch of her second pregnancy. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2lJ2CVi If Natalie Portman wins the best actress award at the Oscars tonight, she won't be there to accept it.

