Best actress nominee Natalie Portman will miss Oscars
Best actress nominee Natalie Portman will miss Oscars The 'Jackie' actress is in the final stretch of her second pregnancy. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2lJ2CVi If Natalie Portman wins the best actress award at the Oscars tonight, she won't be there to accept it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Grade IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogai...
|8 hr
|shil
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza
|12 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|18 hr
|dGo mnaDde lyHo S...
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|20 hr
|Boycott Oscar
|18
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|3
|Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a...
|Feb 22
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC