At the Oscars: Politics inside and ou...

At the Oscars: Politics inside and outside

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

The Oscars ceremony this month will be truly monumental, not just because a musical is tipped to sweep the awards, but it's the first one during Donald Trump's presidency . ,strong>Meryl Streep's rousing Golden Globes speech , where she ripped into his moral code, has set the stakes even higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 58 min Alien Touch 39
Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove... 2 hr Jane 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr mexico 20,850
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 8 hr secret Asian man 54
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 11 hr Hillary Vomit 7
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 11 hr Spotted Girl 4
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 18 hr USA-1 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC