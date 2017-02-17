At the Oscars: Politics inside and outside
The Oscars ceremony this month will be truly monumental, not just because a musical is tipped to sweep the awards, but it's the first one during Donald Trump's presidency . ,strong>Meryl Streep's rousing Golden Globes speech , where she ripped into his moral code, has set the stakes even higher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|58 min
|Alien Touch
|39
|Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove...
|2 hr
|Jane
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|secret Asian man
|54
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|11 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|7
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|11 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|18 hr
|USA-1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC