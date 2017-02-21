'An assault on human dignity:' Stars ...

'An assault on human dignity:' Stars decry Trump immigration policy...

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: CBC News

A cinematographer for the Oscar-nominated film The White Helmets, a documentary profile of the Syrian Civil Defence rescue team, has been barred from the U.S. to attend the Academy Awards. The move comes after Hollywood stars gathered at a rally to support immigration rights and denounce the Trump administration's travel ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we... 3 hr Charles 1
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 4 hr Well Well 6
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) 6 hr actorvet 29
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 17 hr Eduardo 7
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 17 hr Eduardo 11
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 17 hr Rex23 118
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 17 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,138,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC