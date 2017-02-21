'An assault on human dignity:' Stars decry Trump immigration policy...
A cinematographer for the Oscar-nominated film The White Helmets, a documentary profile of the Syrian Civil Defence rescue team, has been barred from the U.S. to attend the Academy Awards. The move comes after Hollywood stars gathered at a rally to support immigration rights and denounce the Trump administration's travel ban.
