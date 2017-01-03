Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt seen dining in Beverly Hills four days after his late wife's memorial service He recently lost his wife Zsa Zsa Gabor, who died on December 18 from a heart attack at age 99. On Tuesday Frederic Prinz von Anhalt was spotted dining out for lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills just four days after his late spouse's memorial service which was held on December 30. The 73-year-old - who was Gabor's ninth husband - appeared to have enjoyed his meal al fresco with a friend at the celebrity favorite Italian eatery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.