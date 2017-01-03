Will Hollywood be in the mood to part...

Will Hollywood be in the mood to party at Golden Globes?

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, strikes a pose after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills The awards will be held on Sunday. On Sunday, the movie industry will gather for the Golden Globes, which are regularly one of the most freewheeling and frothiest award shows of the year.

