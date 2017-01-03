Will Hollywood be in the mood to party at Golden Globes?
Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, strikes a pose after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills The awards will be held on Sunday. On Sunday, the movie industry will gather for the Golden Globes, which are regularly one of the most freewheeling and frothiest award shows of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|72
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|10 hr
|Sweet
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|its a fact
|Dec 28
|afriend
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 27
|afriend
|2
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|Dec 22
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC