Will Evan Rachel Wood's red carpet pantsuit inspire other women?
The actress donned a custom-made suit for the Golden Globes, saying she wanted to show women and girls that dresses aren't 'a requirement' on Hollywood's red carpet. Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|91
|~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|-Prince-
|105
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|17 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|6
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|17 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|4
|Drain Hollywood
|17 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|1
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|20 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Tokaso
|78
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC