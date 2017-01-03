When the Golden Globes ceremony ends, the partying begins

Casey Affleck, winner of the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for "Manchester by the Sea," arrives at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. less Casey Affleck, winner of the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for "Manchester by the Sea," arrives at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after party at the Beverly ... more The Beverly Hilton was abuzz on all floors as outlets such as HBO, NBC Universal, The Weinstein Company , Netflix, Fox and Amazon held post-Globe celebrations throughout the hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.