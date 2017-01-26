Watch John Legend Slam Donald Trump at PGA Awards: 'America Has To Be Better Than That'
John Legend onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Producers Guild of America held its annual awards ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles following a day that saw protests at airports across the country in response to president Donald Trump's recent restrictions on immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|17 min
|Frogface Kate
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|John Wayne
|27
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|5 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|3
|Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a...
|20 hr
|guest
|3
|Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR...
|23 hr
|Mamee
|2
|Putting a illegala back into illegal immigratio...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC