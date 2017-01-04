Us Dot Announces $1.6B For Subway To ...

Us Dot Announces $1.6B For Subway To Beverly Hills, Century City

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx was in Los Angeles this morning to announce $1.6 billion in federal funds for Metro to extend the Purple Line subway to Century City. The federal funding includes a $1.187 billion Federal Transit Administration Capital Investment Grant, a $307 million Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan, and a $169 million grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 2 hr fake storu 3
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 4 hr wipe out 810
Review: Westwood Legal 5 hr dbh5252 16
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 7 hr ThomasA 352
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 9 hr TV Producer 60
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 10 hr Christian Jerksoff 51
Kylie 16 hr Johnny 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC