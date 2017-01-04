Us Dot Announces $1.6B For Subway To Beverly Hills, Century City

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx was in Los Angeles this morning to announce $1.6 billion in federal funds for Metro to extend the Purple Line subway to Century City. The federal funding includes a $1.187 billion Federal Transit Administration Capital Investment Grant, a $307 million Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan, and a $169 million grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program.

