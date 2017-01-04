Us Dot Announces $1.6B For Subway To Beverly Hills, Century City
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx was in Los Angeles this morning to announce $1.6 billion in federal funds for Metro to extend the Purple Line subway to Century City. The federal funding includes a $1.187 billion Federal Transit Administration Capital Investment Grant, a $307 million Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan, and a $169 million grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|2 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|5 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|352
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|TV Producer
|60
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|10 hr
|Christian Jerksoff
|51
|Kylie
|16 hr
|Johnny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC