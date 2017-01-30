UPDATE 2-'Hidden Figures,' 'Fences' lead politically charged SAG awards

Jim Parsons holds the award he won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his role in 'Hidden Figures' backstage at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017. Octavia Spencer , Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Hidden Figures' during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.