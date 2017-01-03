Thousands Sign George Takei's Petition to Stand With Muslim Americans
Actor George Takei attends the 15th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Before George Takei won fans and praise for his work on Star Trek , he and his family were detained in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga...
|4 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|TV Producer
|102
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|7 hr
|Wedge-oh
|4
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|Poncho2550
|88
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Tue
|NEED HELP
|79
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Idelia
|58
|~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12)
|Mon
|-Prince-
|105
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC