Thousands Sign George Takei's Petitio...

Thousands Sign George Takei's Petition to Stand With Muslim Americans

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TIME.com

Actor George Takei attends the 15th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Before George Takei won fans and praise for his work on Star Trek , he and his family were detained in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga... 4 hr Fundie Concernd B... 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 5 hr TV Producer 102
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 7 hr Wedge-oh 4
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 23 hr Poncho2550 88
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) Tue NEED HELP 79
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Tue Idelia 58
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) Mon -Prince- 105
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 11:50AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC