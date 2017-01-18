The U.S.' priciest house for sale is a Bel-Air mansion that includes 7 staffers and a helicopter
In Los Angeles' ultra-luxury housing market several properties changed hands last year in the $100-million range. So what's next in this wealth-saturated scene? It's just arrived: a $250-million spec house in Bel-Air.
