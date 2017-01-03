The Latest: Simon Helberg on when Streep will get respect
The latest from Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California : "The Big Bang Theory's" Simon Helberg says he hopes Meryl Streep "wins an award and finally gets some recognition" at this year's Golden Globes. Streep has been nominated for 30 Globes over the years, and this year she'll be taking home the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.
