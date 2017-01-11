Taylor Swift Wants Beverly Hills Estate To Be Made Historical Landmark
Taylor Swift has requested her Beverly Hills estate, which used to belong to movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn, be made a historical landmark. The Shake It Off singer bought the home in 2015 for $25 million , much lower than the $39 million market price, and she has now filed paperwork with the authorities at the Cultural Heritage Commission to ensure the home is given landmark status so it can be preserved.
