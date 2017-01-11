Taylor Swift Wants Beverly Hills Esta...

Taylor Swift Wants Beverly Hills Estate To Be Made Historical Landmark

Taylor Swift has requested her Beverly Hills estate, which used to belong to movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn, be made a historical landmark. The Shake It Off singer bought the home in 2015 for $25 million , much lower than the $39 million market price, and she has now filed paperwork with the authorities at the Cultural Heritage Commission to ensure the home is given landmark status so it can be preserved.

